4 Houston men indicted after allegedly stealing $80K from ATM technician in San Antonio

The suspects were arrested by FBI agents after the alleged February incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Four Houston men accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM technician in San Antonio face up to 20 years in prison after being formally indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

The indictment charges the four men, ranging in age from 21 to 25, with one count of bank robbery each.

Court records state the men targeted the ATM worker at an Alamo City Chase Bank on Feb. 11, taking "multiple ATM cassettes which contained a total of $80,340." They were later arrested by FBI agents, in an investigation also involving Houston Police, San Antonio Police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.