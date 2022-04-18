Apartment residents horrified after finding woman's body in box on sidewalk

Residents at a southwest Houston apartment complex said they noticed a strong odor coming from a moving box. When police arrived, they made a gruesome discovery.

HOUSTON — The two women who made a gruesome discovery at a southwest Houston apartment complex on Sunday spoke out about the signs that led them to find the decomposing body of a woman.

They said they noticed a brown U-Haul moving box in front of their unit. It was sitting on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street).

They said it smelled terrible and had blood coming out of it.

The women, who didn't want to be identified, said they called the police because they knew something wasn't right.

When police arrived around noon, they opened the box and found the decomposing body of a woman. Police said they don't know how old the woman was or how long she has been dead.

They did say, however, that they have a video of a man wheeling the box to the sidewalk and leaving it there. Neighbors said the man was arrested at the complex while he was walking by investigators, but it's unclear what charges he'll be facing. He has not been identified.

The residents said they were happy to learn that an arrest had been made but they're still worried. They said they don't think things like this should ever happen.

Neighbors of the man who was arrested said he was odd and would never make eye contact. They said he was not a friendly neighbor.

The victim's identity is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner's office.