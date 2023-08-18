Terran Green arrested: Manhunt ends in SWAT standoff in Humble area | Timeline of events

Terran Green is accused of shooting Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson and injuring three other officers in the span of 24 hours in the Houston area.

Terran Green, 34, was taken into custody just before midnight at a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge, which is just north of the Beltway. It's about 6.5 miles away from where the first law enforcement officer was shot Wednesday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said he's responsible for injuring four law enforcement officers in a span of 24 hours. Three of the officer were shot and one was injured by shrapnel.

Green was being booked into Harris County Jail. The standoff lasted nearly five hours ended peacefully. He now faces three counts of attempted capital murder, the sheriff said.

Timeline of the manhunt and arrest of Terran Green

Here is the timeline of events leading up to the arrest of Green.

7:40 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson was shot on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

7:55 P.M.: Gonzalez confirms via social media that a patrol deputy had been shot on Homestead Road and that he had been airlifted by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center. He said the shooter was on the run.

“Pray for our deputy. 🙏🏼” Gonzalez said in his social media post.

8:33 P.M.: Gonzalez provides an initial description of the suspected shooter and a description of a gray or blue Ford Explorer with black tint as the suspect vehicle they were looking for in connection with the shooting. This was later changed to a blue Ford Escape.

10 P.M.: Gonzalez holds a press conference to provide details on the shooting and names Terran Green as the alleged shooter.

11:15 P.M.: About three hours after the shooting Wednesday night, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green. Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

1 A.M. THURSDAY: The suspect vehicle, a blue Ford Escape, was found abandoned at the Quail Chase Apartments on West Airtex Boulevard, which is just west of the North Freeway north of Beltway 8.

2 a.m.: Another individual, Green’s brother, was added to the Blue Alert as the search continued. The individual had already been detained, questioned, and released after it was determined that he was not the shooter and was a passenger in the car.

6 A.M.: The Blue Alert is reissued, but both Green and the second individual were included despite the second man no longer being sought.

10:26 A.M.: The Blue Alert is updated to reflect that the second individual was taken into custody although he had already been questioned and released. A short time after that, the sheriff’s office confirms that he was no longer being sought in this case.

11:39 A.M.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced that DPS is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for shooting Anderson.

11:49 A.M.: Gonzalez identified Anderson as the deputy who was shot and said he was still in critical condition, but stable after undergoing surgery.

“He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming. 🙏🏼💙” Gonzalez said on social media.

4:17 P.M.: FBI Houston said it was also offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the suspect arrest. With Crime Stoppers adding $5,000, that brought the reward total to $45,000.

7:08 P.M..: Authorities said Terran Green barricaded himself inside of a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge, which is just north of the Beltway, about 6.5 miles away from where the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Two law enforcement officers, one with the U.S. Marshals Service and one with the sheriff’s office, were shot, according to Gonzalez. The HCSO deputy was struck a couple of times but was wearing body armor. A U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg, and another was struck by shrapnel. All three were taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to Gonzalez, they got a tip that Terran Green was possibly at the home in the Sunset Ridge West neighborhood off Beltway 8.

When they got there, they talked to people and found out he was inside the home. Three officers went inside and were met with gunfire, Gonzalez said. They didn't have a chance to return fire and immediately retreated.

During the standoff, a tactical vehicle was seen breaking windows and walls of the house in an effort to get Terran Green out. Gas was also seen being pumped into the home and a drone was seen flying in and around the house.

The sheriff said there initially were other people in the house but they were able to get out early in the evening unharmed.

8:48 P.M.: Gonzalez gave an update on the law enforcement officers who were injured during the initial encounter with Terran Green at the home on Silhouette Ridge.

11:50 P.M.: Gonzalez confirms via social media that Terran Green was taken into custody “without incident.”

He said the man was hiding in a corner of the house and had no visible injuries.

5:45 A.M. FRIDAY: Gonzalez said Green has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder in the shootings of the three law enforcement officers.

Terran Green has been charged with three counts of Attempted Capital Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/fGEXIGPKun — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 18, 2023

