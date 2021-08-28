HPD: Officer injured after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in north Houston

The driver of the vehicle is also recovering in the hospital after the officer pulled out his gun and shot the driver twice, investigators confirmed.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Independence Heights.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured after the officer fired his weapon, investigators confirmed.

This happened Saturday evening after 7 p.m. in the 7400 block of N. Main Street.

Investigators said the officer pulled the driver over after seeing the vehicle had illegal tint.

Before the officer could get out of his patrol car, the driver of the vehicle allegedly got out of their car but then got back in, police said.

The officer reportedly tried to talk to the driver before approaching the driver’s car, but police said the driver was refusing commands and refused to exit the vehicle.

The officer attempted to open the driver’s door, but the suspect quickly closed it and attempted to leave the scene, according to investigators.

The officer and the driver got into a struggle before the suspect stepped on the gas and took off, dragging the officer with the vehicle, police said. The two then fell into the street and this is when the officer reportedly pulled out his gun and shot the driver in the arm and leg.

Other officers arrived on scene and were able to administer first aid to both the officer and driver before paramedics arrived. Both were taken to nearby hospitals where they were listed as stable.

The officer suffered a head injury with a possible concussion, according to investigators.

A homicide unit is investigating this scene as well as internal affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer nor the suspect has been identified.

This is all the information that has been provided at this time.

Check back for any updates.