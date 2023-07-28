Parents searching for answers after teens seriously injured when car involved in chase crashed into them

"They had to cut half his skull," one victim's parents said. "He's on life support."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A family is devastated after they say their son was the victim of a crash early Friday morning in north Houston.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Rankin Road and Ella Boulevard. The suspect, who was being chased, ran a red light and crashed into another car with three people inside, according to the Houston Police Department.

One of those in the car that was hit was 16-year-old Zendrevion Harris. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. His parents told KHOU 11 that the teen is now on life-support.

“My baby should not be laid up in that bed like that,” Angela Harris, Zendrevion’s mother, said.

“They had to cut half his skull,” Quincy Harris, Zendrevion’s father, told us. “He’s on life-support. He’s in critical condition. He’s not doing anything.”

Quincy and Angela Harris said their son had left earlier that night to go on a DoorDash delivery with two other people in the car.

“He said, ‘Mom, school’s going to start. I want to get these shoes,’” Angela Harris said. “I said, ‘You are going to go ‘Door Dashing’ to make some money?’”

Kendreveon would have to be airlifted to the hospital because of the extent of his injuries.

Also in the car was 14-year-old Khamani Thompson, whose mother, Ayssha, spoke to us from inside her daughter’s hospital room.

“She was only doing DoorDash because she was trying to decorate her room,” said Ayssha.

Alyssha says the teenagers were in the car with her cousin who also suffered injuries.

“My cousin was driving the Toyota, which my daughter was in the back seat and her friend was in the passenger seat.”

Khamani’s injuries are also extensive and Alyssha says doctors have had to sedate her.

Kendreveon’s parents tell me they are waiting to see what happens next with their son’s health. As for Khamani, her mom tells me she is going into surgery on Saturday.

Houston police said there were two people in the car that police were chasing. Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said one of them faces an aggravated assault, serious bodily injury charge stemming from the crash.

Humble police are taking the lead on the investigation. HPD will also do an internal investigation to review their procedure for their secondary role in the chase, Garcia said.

“Yeah, as of right now, we haven't had a chance to really sit down and discuss why that chase originated,” Garcia said. “All that we have now, at this time, it's just that they requested assistance because they were coming into the city of Houston.”