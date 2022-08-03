HPD: 14-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting in west Houston

Police said the girl was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in west Houston Tuesday night, police said.

Houston police said someone fired a gun from a car and bullets hit at least two apartments. The 14-year-old girl was struck inside one of the apartments. They said the girl was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. at 10100 Westview Drive in west Houston. An investigation is underway.

This is all the information currently available. This story will be updated as we find out more.