Police say a suspect hit a man in the head with a piece of wood and when the officer was responding, the suspect hit her with his car.

A Houston police officer is recovering in the hospital after she was struck and thrown in the air by a suspect's car as he was trying to get away.

It happened near the intersection of Emancipation and Jefferson. Police say several men were in a parking lot shooting a YouTube video when another man came up and tried to get into the shoot.

Police say the men asked him to leave and when they did, the suspect took out a piece of wood with a nail in it and hit one of the men in the head.

Several Houston police officers who were staged nearby to help keep the downtown protests peaceful saw what was happening and ran over.

When the suspect saw them, they say he ran back to his SUV and took off through the officers. He hit one officer, sending her six to eight feet in the air.

She was taken to the hospital and we’re told she’s going to be OK.