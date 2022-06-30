Suspect who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, killed her friend arrested after chase in Mississippi, Harris County sheriff says

The sheriff said that Mississippi state police became involved in a chase and shootout with Kentrell Brumfield around 9 a.m.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend was arrested in Mississippi following a chase Thursday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said that Mississippi state police became involved in a chase with Kentrell Brumfield around 9 a.m. During the chase, the suspect and authorities exchanged gunfire.

He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln County Jail in Mississippi.

Brumfield will be extradited back to Harris County once he is released from local charges stemming from the arrest.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the ex-girlfriend, identified as Lioneicia Malveaux, is in critical condition while her friend, Brittani Simmons, did not survive.

This happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County.

Court documents show Brumfield was out on bond for a domestic violence case, where he attacked his ex-girlfriend at the same apartment complex earlier this month.

Neighbors reported a lot of screaming and yelling before shots were fired Wednesday night at the complex, investigators said. Deputies arrived at the scene and said they found the two women with multiple gunshots.

Both Malveaux and Simmons were rushed to the hospital, but Simmons was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

“The deceased individual was a friend of a female who lived at the location. She was just there having dinner with the other female, and she didn’t appear to be related to the incident in anyway,” Sgt. J. Brown, with HCSO Homicide, said.

The suspect in this case faces a murder and aggravated assault charge, investigators said. He also has prior aggravated robbery and assault charges.

Sergeant Jason Brown briefing media for a fatal shooting and wounding of two women in the 200 block of Hollow Tree. Male suspect forced his way into an apartment where both women were. The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of one of the women. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/8f5UB9cbNu — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 30, 2022

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.