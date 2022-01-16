Middle school students rob high school student at gunpoint, Harris County Pct. 6 constable says

Both students were arrested and charged for aggravated robbery, according to Constable Silvia Trevino.

HOUSTON — Two middle schoolers have been arrested for allegedly robbing a high school student in east Houston, according to the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.

Constable Silvia Trevino posted report of the crime on Facebook Sunday.

It happened on Jan. 7 near the 800 block of Maltby Street. According to the constable, the high school student was walking home when the two middle schoolers assaulted and robbed him at gun point. They took the boy's backpack which had a laptop and his vaccination card.

His family called the Precinct 6 Constable's Office a few hours later.

The victim described the two students to a deputy. Both of them were identified with the help of a Houston ISD police officer.

The constable says the department partnered with HISD police to arrest both juvenile suspects. The two middle schoolers have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Constable Trevino says they're students at the same HISD middle school. It's not clear how they got the gun they used in the robbery.

