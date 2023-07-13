Houston man found guilty of sexually assaulting 6-year-old family member for over a year

Brian Alexander Washington spent time in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006 but he was in court on Thursday for sexually assaulting another child.

HOUSTON — *WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

New details have been revealed about the history of a 39-year-old Houston man who was found guilty of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl for more than a year.

Brian Alexander Washington spent time in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006 but he was in court on Thursday for another heinous crime.

On Thursday, Washington was found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors said the victim was an extended family member. According to officials, the sexual assault started in August 2015 and went on for over a year.

The victim, who is now 14, testified in court on Wednesday. Not only did she say she was sexually assaulted, but she also said Washington showed her pornography. During her victim impact statement, she called Washington a "monster."

The family of the victim said they didn't know Washington was a sex offender when they let him stay in their house.

It's not Washington's first run-in with the law. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child after he forcibly raped a 13-year-old. He served time in prison for the crime.

He also testified that in 2005 he had sex with a 12-year-old girl and impregnated her. He wasn't convicted of that crime. The case was no-billed and didn't move forward.

Washington was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the latest crime. He is not eligible for parole.