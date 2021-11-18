Students were outside the school protesting alleged inappropriate behavior at the school between one or more Houston ISD employees and an underage student.

HOUSTON — Reports of shots fired at James Madison High School in southwest Houston had some students and parents on edge Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it was only firecrackers.

Students were outside the school protesting alleged inappropriate behavior at the school between one or more Houston ISD employees and an underage student.

The campus is located in the 13700 block of White Heather Drive in southwest Houston.

Earlier in the morning, the students were huddled around a self-described education activist outside the school when a KHOU 11 News crew saw someone throw firecrackers into the crowd.

That is when a loud popping noise sent students running.

There have been NO shots fired at James Madison High School. @houstonpolice rushed to the scene after 911 calls were made of gunshots at the school.



I personally witnessed someone throw firecrackers into the crowd of students who gathered outside of the school. #KHOU11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/en3KTy3ghi — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) November 18, 2021

“I was on 288 and Beltway 8 going to work and I turned right back around and here I am for my kid. I just, I can’t understand what’s actually going on, especially the fireworks that people are shooting. It makes no sense at all,” Chris, a concerned parent, said.

Houston police rushed to the scene after at least one 911 call was made about shots fired at the school.

Video: Police have the roads outside of Madison High school blocked.



Just now— kids rushed up the steps of the school and started banging on the glass. Someone set off another loud noise like a firecrackers. Kids rushed back. I saw at least one fall. @HoustonISD #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/xCT3BrygcS pic.twitter.com/GiU9XOA4xx — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) November 18, 2021

The students were protesting an alleged cover-up by school officials after an audio recording surfaced, supposedly with the voices of one or more HISD employees at the school having an explicit sexual conversation.

Right now, KHOU 11 News does not know the origin of that recording or if the conversation was about a student or another adult.

“That was an inappropriate conversation that was definitely had but it was not had about children. That conversation was had about adults in an adult manner,” Shawn Devaughn, another concerned parent, said.

Parents say if there is an issue on campus, they must be notified and it needs to be taken care of.

HISD said they have launched an investigation into the audio recording to determine who is on the recording, if it was even recorded at Madison High School and who the people on the recording are talking about.

Read the district’s full statement below.