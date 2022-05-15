'We must do more' | Rep. Al Green says Buffalo, NY mass shooting should lead to change

In Houston, local civil rights advocates and Rep. Al Green are speaking out. They said the mass shooting allegedly motivated by racial hate is a call to action.

HOUSTON — Ten people were killed and three others were injured Saturday afternoon in a mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, New York.

In Houston, local civil rights advocates and state Rep. Al Green are speaking out. They said the mass shooting allegedly motivated by racial hate is a call to action.

“Prayers and thoughts are not enough, we must do more," Green said.

During a news conference a day after the shootings, Green stressed the need to get to the root of the problem.

“We must not allow each generation to learn hate to the extent where we see hate crimes ... white supremacy ... all of these (things are) taking place in our country. People are taught. We need to do what we can to make it known that this is unacceptable behavior," Green said.

Local advocates are demanding domestic terrorism be addressed at the federal level.

Mark Toubin is the Southwest Regional Director with Anti-Defamation League, Fighting Antisemitism and Hate.

"The biggest piece of it is to make this a national priority,” Toubin said.

Toubin pointed to the readily available propaganda and conspiracy theories online.

“When people are exposed to hate and they don’t feel that they have a role in society, ultimately, they take action and some of them are motivated to take violent action,” Toubin said.

Dr. Candice Matthews is with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition under the leadership of Rev. Jesse Jackson. Matthews highlighted what she believes is a lack of prosecution in hate crimes.

“That’s what happens when white supremacy has no form of accountability for their actions,” she said.

Green said there is work to be done at the congressional level. He said the change also starts in the community.