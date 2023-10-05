Man charged after investigators say he shot at car burglary suspects, but hit and killed a woman in her bed

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said anywhere from six to 15 shots were fired.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been charged after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday by a possible stray bullet, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim has been identified as Bethany Mefford, 29. Her body was discovered by a family member who showed up at her apartment hours after the shooting.

The man charged with manslaughter in connection to Mefford's death has been identified as Darius Lewis, 28, the sheriff tweeted.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a burglary that was happening at Mefford and Lewis' apartment complex.

The sheriff said at about 2:30 a.m., several suspects were seen breaking into vehicles at the apartment complex on Woodlands Hills Drive and Beltway 8 near the Humble area.

Lewis, who lives across the parking lot from Mefford, reportedly saw what was going on, went outside and allegedly started shooting at the suspects.

Gonzalez said anywhere from six to 15 shots were fired. Mefford was hit by one of those bullets.

"Our hearts are broken," Gonzalez said. "Family's out here...they're torn up about it. We were just thinking about how tragic. This person's not out and about...putting herself in harm's way in any way."

Three of the burglary suspects -- two adults and one juvenile -- were taken into custody, the sheriff said.

Deputies spoke to Lewis who claimed to have only shot into the ground to scare the burglarers. Investigators later reviewed evidence at the scene and had enough information to take Lewis into custody for manslaughter.