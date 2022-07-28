Two men fatally shot by gunman with AK-47 in north Houston, police say

An off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work came across the shooting scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men were found dead near a car following a shooting in north Houston late Wednesday night, according to police.

Now police are looking for four suspects they believe targeted the victims and used an AK-47 rifle in the deadly shooting.

This happened just after 10 p.m. on Aldine Westfield.

Houston police said it all started when a man began shooting from the bed of a pickup truck.

An off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work came across the shooting scene. Police said he alerted police on the radio about the shooting.

Police said two men in their 20s were found lying by the road next to a wrecked white sedan. Police believe they were involved in some sort of argument with a group of men at another location.

A black truck with four people inside was reportedly following their car on Parker and shot at the two men in the white sedan, police said. The bullet holes are visible on the car.

This caused the sedan to hit another car before turning onto Aldine Westfield.

“There was a witness in front of the vehicle when the shooting started cause there’s some shell casings further down the street,” HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre said. “The witness said that vehicle sped up and struck this vehicle.”

Police said two guns were found next to the two men found dead outside of their car. If you know anything, please call Houston police.