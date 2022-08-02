2 teens in critical condition following apparent attempted murder-suicide, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following a shooting that left two teens in critical condition in the Klein area.
One teen is in surgery, the other is being cared for at a different hospital.
Emergency dispatchers initially told KHOU 11 News that the teens were dead, but HCSO Sgt. Gregory Pinkins said that is not the case.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Precinct 4 said they arrived and found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds to their heads.
The 15-year-old victim lives at the home, while the 17-year-old victim was visiting.
Pinkins said the teens were listening to music when the family heard shots fired. No fighting or arguments were heard, according to Pinkins.
The 17-year-old appears to have shot the 15-year-old and then turned the gun on himself, Pinkins said.
Investigators have not determined where the gun came from. The two teen boys are friends and the 17-year-old has been staying at the home off and on.
Two adults were home at the time, who are both sisters of the 15-year-old. The parents were also home, according to Pinkins.