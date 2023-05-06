HPD: Father arrested, child hurt after crashing into bayou during chase in southeast Houston

According to police, the father and his son were rescued from Sims Bayou before the father then tried to swim away from police.

HOUSTON — A child is in the hospital after a chase ended with his father crashing into Sims Bayou, according to Houston police.

Officers were chasing a Mini Cooper on Grove Ridge Drive near Bellfort Avenue in the southeast Houston area just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, the father then went into a field and crashed into the bayou. The father managed to escape from the car when he yelled at police that he had his son with him. Officers were able to help the father and his son before the father then tried to swim away from police.

"As soon as officers were able to get the child, which is under the age of 2, the suspect took off swimming, trying to get across the bayou and evade the officers," Horelica said.

Police were able to eventually capture the father. He faces charges of evading arrest and child endangerment.