Hospital escape: Arrested man who eluded SAPD for nearly a week has been recaptured

SAN ANTONIO — A man who escaped police custody while he was being assessed for injuries at a San Antonio hospital last week has been recaptured.

Dominique Davis was originally arrested May 28 after San Antonio police say he broke into an apartment and assaulted an 80-year-old man he knows.

Davis had been taken to University Hospital to be assessed for injuries when he slid out of bed, crawled out of the view of officers and escaped from the hospital.

Officers from various substations searched for Davis but couldn't immediately find him. The police department said an administrative investigation into the circumstances of Davis’ escape was underway.