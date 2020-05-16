Homeowner fights back against suspected burglar

Police say the occupants were asleep when they were woken up to someone breaking in through the front door of their home.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio homeowner fought back against a suspect burglar and held him down until police arrived.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Kate Schneck Avenue Saturday at 1:15 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

According to an official with SAPD, when officers arrived at the home, they found the homeowners along with a person who was accused of breaking into the home, who was being held down.

Officials with SAPD said that upon hearing the suspected burglar, one of the homeowners grabbed his gun and made contact with the burglar.

A fight between the suspected burglar and the homeowner followed and during the fight, the gun discharged once; no one was hit.

The suspect was arrested and the male homeowner was taken to a hospital after sustaining deep lacerations to the head during the fight.