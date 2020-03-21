SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man fighting for his life after being shot a few yards from the Alamo.

The San Antonio Police Department says a confrontation began around noon when a man in his late 60's stopped at a traffic light northbound on Alamo Street near the Shops at Rivercenter.

He reportedly told police that feared for his life when the panhandler allegedly banged on his passenger window and kicked the car. Police say the man kicked the car so hard, there was visible damage and a foot print on the side of the car. The driver told police he rolled down the passenger window of the car and fired three shots.

The man was hit once in the upper torso and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with what police are calling life-threatening injuries. Police say the injured man's wife was nearby and witnessed the confrontation. Even though the streets are mainly empty, other witnesses saw what happened and are speaking to police.

SAPD Lt. Dave Berrigan said the shooting happened in an area that is normally shoulder to shoulder with tourists. He considered it fortunate that the streets were nearly deserted.

The driver is being interviewed, and police are currently deciding how to proceed.

We will update this story as it develops.