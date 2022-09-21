Investigators say surveillance video shows a man walking up to the victim Tuesday night and shooting him as he slept.

HOUSTON — A homeless man was found shot to death Wednesday at a west Houston business that he slept behind for the past five years, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened along Fondren Road near Westpark Drive. Investigators said surveillance video shows a man walking up to the victim Tuesday night and shooting him as he slept.

Police said they plan to release that surveillance video soon as they continue to search for the suspect.

“We see him roaming around the area like his intentions were to shoot this man," said Sgt. Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department. "I want to be clear, there was no argument. We don’t see a disturbance. It appears that he snuck up on him when he was sleeping. We see the man sleeping, and he just leans over him and shoots him one time.”

HPD said officers originally responded to a person down call just before noon on Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Homicide detectives are en route to 3819 Fondren Rd near Westpark Dr. after a male was found fatally shot behind a business.



The call was received as a person down. Paramedics pronounced the male deceased. No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/e8k5to7cyZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2022