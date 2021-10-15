Homeless man returns to pay for Little Debbie cake after walking in on gas station robbery

Police say a homeless man returned to a gas station to pay for a Little Debbie cake he took after he walked in on a robbery.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Valero Big Red on West 12th Street around 3:30 a.m. regarding a robbery.

The employee told police the suspect pulled a gun on him while he was at the counter and asked for the money in the register. He put the money in a bag for the suspect.

During the robbery, a homeless man walked into the gas station.

The suspect told that man to grab anything he wanted. He grabbed a Little Debbie cake and walked out.

The homeless man later returned to the scene and told police he was returning to pay for the cake he took.

Police say the suspect also took two packs of cigarettes and failed to grab a pack of beer because the cooler was locked.