HOUSTON — One of the two men who Houston police say broke into an apartment in the southwest Houston in late August pointed a gun at a 4-year-old, ordering him not to move.

The person who reported the robbery to police said one suspect -- identified by Houston police as Dajhun Barber -- threatened the 4-year-old.

The other man -- identified as Gabriel Pipkin -- held the apartment resident at gunpoint and stole his belongings.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive in the Gulfton area.

Another person in the same complex told responding officers that he was robbed by the same two men just minutes after the first robbery occurred.

That victim said he was helping a neighbor with car problems when the armed men ambushed him. He said they stole his wallet, which contained about $900.

The victim told police one of the suspects fired three shots into the air as they ran away. He saw two young women waiting for them nearby and the four ran off together.

The home invasion victim called police again to report his red Camaro had been stolen. The key to the car was taken during the home invasion.

Police were able to find the stolen Camaro the same day thanks to a tracker installed on the car.

Officers recognized them as the same suspects seen on surveillance video after the two robberies.

They arrested Barber and Pipkin and charged them with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Pipkin confessed.

