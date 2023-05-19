Arrest made in Mother's Day hit-and-run that left a San Antonio teen brain-dead

Dreyven Espinoza was crossing a west-side street en route to his grandmother's house when he was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest has been made in the weekend hit-and-run that left a 16-year-old San Antonio boy brain-dead.

Records show 46-year-old Greg Gonzales, arrested on Thursday, allegedly fled the area after hitting Dreyven Espinoza as the teen was crossing Culebra Road on the west side Sunday night.

Surveillance footage and mirror debris recovered at the scene helped investigators narrow down their search for the suspect vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. Records also state that at some point this week Dreyven's father "observed a Suburban with damage consistent" with what police shared with him from the crime scene and followed it to a home less than a mile away from where his son was hit.

According to the affidavit, investigators later talked to Gonzales and two others who were in the car at the time of the hit-and-run, all of whom said an SUV grazed the Suburban before they continued driving home. Investigators, however, said that story contradicted evidence from the scene, concluding the damage was from involvement in the hit-and-run.

Dreyven was declared brain-dead by noon on Tuesday, according to relatives who said he was heading to his grandmother's house to bring her a Mother's Day present when he was hit.

“They left him like nothing," Marisol Valenciana, Dreyven's aunt, told KENS 5 earlier this week. "Like he didn't matter. But he does matter. He is loving, caring, he loves to skate, he has a good sense of humor, he is just a great boy. He is a first grandchild, a first nephew."

The family is holding a plate sale Saturday at 3644 Culebra to raise funeral proceeds. It's scheduled to start at noon.

Gonzales is being held on a $100,000 bond, and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An initial hearing is set for June 28.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS: