3 injured in hit-and-run crash involving pedicab leaving Astros game, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were injured after a pedicab they were in was hit by a car, according to Houston Police.

The crash happened late Tuesday night at the intersection of Capitol Street and Austin Street near Minute Maid Park.

Officials got word around 10 p.m. that there were people lying in the street after a crash. Police said a woman driving the bicycle taxi picked up her customers after the Houston Astros game when suddenly they were hit by a car from behind.

All three people were ejected from the pedicab. The driver took off after the crash, police said.

"They got thrown from the bike," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "We don't know what kind of car hit them. There were some witnesses around, but no one had an exact ID of the vehicle."

All three people are expected to be OK.

Police said they're trying to track down any surveillance video of the crash that might have been caught on camera.

