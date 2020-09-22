'His life was just starting and this coward ended it' | Grieving mom asks for public's help solving son's murder

SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed this month struggled to describe the emotion she felt when learning of her son's death.
"I've never felt it before," Lynn Sabatino said. "I physically hurt because he was part of me."
On September 11 at 5:39 pm, while Lynn Sabatino was calling her son Jacob, its believed he was taking his last breath.
At 5:30 p.m. San Antonio Police found Jacob Selph on West Mitchell with a gunshot wound to his back. He died on the way to the hospital.
"That was heart wrenching to know my son was losing his life while I was trying to get in touch with him," Sabatino said.
Police say no arrests have been made in the death of the 21-year-old La Vernia native. That news is difficult for his family to fathom.
"It was senseless. I mean that was my child, that was my life, and he took that and I'll never get him back," Sabatino said. "His life was just starting and this coward ended it."
Jacob's family hopes someone comes forward to help solve this case, and at least bring closure.
"It was hard enough knowing that he was shot in the back in the middle of the street, I mean that's not an image any mother wants," Sabatino said.
"Anybody that has any information, please turn it over."
San Antonio Police say the case is active and the investigating on-going. They are asking anyone with information to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit.