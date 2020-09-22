'His life was just starting and this coward ended it' | Grieving mom asks for public's help solving son's murder

At 5:30 p.m. San Antonio Police found Jacob Selph on West Mitchell with a gunshot wound to his back. He died on the way to the hospital.



"That was heart wrenching to know my son was losing his life while I was trying to get in touch with him," Sabatino said.



Police say no arrests have been made in the death of the 21-year-old La Vernia native. That news is difficult for his family to fathom.



"It was senseless. I mean that was my child, that was my life, and he took that and I'll never get him back," Sabatino said. "His life was just starting and this coward ended it."



Jacob's family hopes someone comes forward to help solve this case, and at least bring closure.