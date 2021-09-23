High-speed pursuit ends with crash in Atascosa County

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said that they assisted Texas DPS troopers in a chase that began in south Medina County around 2:15 p.m. and came to a crashing halt when that vehicle collided with a pole on Main Street in Lytle.

Authorities said the driver struck a sign outside the Dollar General at 14854 Main St., and needed to be removed from the car and airlifted to an area hospital. They said that three people in the car were taken into custody, and some power was knocked out in the area.