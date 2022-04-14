Motorcyclist who allegedly stole catalytic converters leads police on 50-mile chase, 6-hour standoff

Police said the man was eventually taken into custody without anyone being hurt.

ALVIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a nearly 50-mile motorcycle chase and a 6-hour-long police standoff at a home near Alvin.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office has since identified the suspect as 34-year-old Reese Crisp of Santa Fe, Texas.

Police said the chase began after law enforcement tried to stop Crisp for alleged catalytic converter thefts in the Heights area in the 1500 block of Northwood Street around 12:30 p.m. They said Crisp took off and reached speeds of up to 100 mph during the chase.

Aerial views from Air 11 showed the person parking the motorcycle outside a home on Parker-Davis School Road outside of Alvin near FM 1462.

Crisp was taken to the Brazoria County Jail and has been charged with felony evading arrest and unlawful use of a motorcycle.

An investigation is underway.

Watch the chase below or on YouTube: