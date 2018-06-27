The driver of a white car led DPS troopers and police officers on a chase lasting nearly an hour from Seguin to Castroville is being charged with evading arrest.

Law enforcement says that more charges are likely to come.

While Chopper 5 initially saw the chase in San Antonio, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday that the chase actually began in Seguin

Officers deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle's tires to be blown out. The driver slowed down, and later crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler.

Seguin police say a 41-year-old man driving a white Mitsubishi led them on a 60-mile pursuit after the driver took off when they tried stopping him for questioning.

The initial call was for a suspicious person reported at a family violence victims center.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries after the crash that ended the chase.

