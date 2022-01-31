Heights auto-repair shop owner released from hospital after being attacked while protecting customer's car

Tarfin Micu hopes the suspect is caught soon and said he is concerned others could be hurt by the carjacker.

HOUSTON — The Houston Heights auto-repair shop owner who was attacked and run over by a carjacker earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

Tarfin Micu was seriously injured trying to prevent the thief from stealing a customer’s vehicle he was repairing.

“I love what I’m doing,” Micu said. “I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Micu is still unable to work and he cannot walk.

“The whole thing crushed,” Micu said about his swollen leg that remains in a cast. “When the car hit me, it damaged my hips and my back and also cracked one rib.”

The morning of Jan. 14 began as usual for Micu. He had stepped inside the garage of his shop while he was working on a customer’s Cadillac.

“I heard the slam, and when I go there, the hood was still open,” Micu said. “He got in the car, and I tried to open the door and he locked it.”

As the mechanic struggled to grab the key fob, he said he was punched in the face and then run over.

The thief in the Cadillac hit the business next door and then sped off.

Last week, Houston police released a video taken from a nearby convenience store right before the carjacking.

“Life is not easy,” Micu said. “I’ve been working very hard. Long hours.”

The political refugee from Romania came to the United States more than 30 years ago and opened Fixer’s Automotive in the Heights.

After hearing his story, customers, neighbors and strangers have been leaving support. A GoFundMe account created by a neighbor has raised more than $70,000.

Letters of support and checks have continued to arrive at the mechanic’s shop.

“I am overwhelmed with the response that came with the help and everything which was very shocking,” Micu said. “I did not expect that generosity.”

Although he doesn’t know the day he’ll be able to start fixing cars again, Micu is asking customers to keep checking. They know where to find him.