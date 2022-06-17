When confronted, the homicide suspect "shot at officers at close range through the patrol vehicle windshield," a City of Buffalo spokesperson said Friday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was shot and killed Friday near the Broadway Market, and the homicide suspect was later shot by Buffalo Police.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. at Broadway and Sears Street, according to police. The man, identified Sunday by police as 63-year-old Atlas Johnson of Buffalo, was shot multiple times and was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Police then closed part of Broadway as they searched for the suspect, identified Sunday as 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes of Buffalo.

When confronted, Haynes jumped onto the hood of a patrol car and "shot at officers at close range through the patrol vehicle windshield," police said.

After that, officers chased the suspect on foot. Haynes was shot by police and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was being treated. Police on Sunday said Haynes, who was on parole, was shot eight times.

Haynes is in police custody at ECMC, Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a Sunday afternoon news conference. He is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

"The suspect, at this point, an arrest warrant has been issued through the (district attorney's) office for attempted murder, first degree," Gramaglia said. "Other charges are being worked on as we speak, in cooperation with the DA's office. So as to when and what those charges will be, more announcements will come out in the near future."

Gramaglia says the body camera footage from Friday night will be released sometime this week.