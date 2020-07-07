'He never should have been stopped in the first place': local activist reacts to bodycam footage showing JSO officer shoot Jamee Johnson

The leader of the Northside Coalition Jacksonville says police bodycam video prompts more questions than answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just hours after viewing Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bodycam video showing the traffic stop that ended in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, the leader of one of the groups most vocal in demanding the video’s release spoke with First Coast News.

“Number one, it’s tragic,” Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition in Jacksonville said, stating that condolences to Johnson’s family are the first priority.

But far from the only one, Frazier said.

“He never should have been stopped in the first place,” Frazier declared.

Although the police report states that Johnson had marijuana and a gun in the car, it says he was pulled over in the first place for a seatbelt violation. Frazier said the true reason is both symptom and cause of a much greater crisis:

“He was clearly profiled, pure and simple, stopped for driving while black,” he said.

Frazier went on to say that officer Josue Garriga, who moments later shot Johnson during a scuffle, began “throwing questions at [Johnson], throwing questions at the proverbial wall, all in an effort to determine what would stick.”

Frazier called the tactic “broken window policing,” in which “they stop you on one thing and then try to get you on something else.”

He also placed the purported tactic at the center of a much greater cultural clash that he said characterizes the relationship between law enforcement and the black community.

“They need to understand that we have big questions regarding credibility, big questions regarding trust, transparency, and accountability,” Frazier said, adding that the video prompts more questions than answers, including why it took nearly seven months for the video and official report to be publicized.

“I think that we can begin to make some positive changes in law enforcement and their relationship with the black community,” he said. “It should start with the earlier release, on a timely and expeditious fashion, of any bodycam videos.”

Frazier said Monday evening that it was too soon to formulate plans for any demonstrations seeking those changes, but he was clearly still skeptical.

“I have the feeling that JSO, the sheriff, and the state attorney’s office are still covering things up," he said. “They’re supposed to be serving us and protecting us, not acting like warriors but acting like servants.”

Even in his stern tone, Frazier hinted that progress is always within reach, but he was unequivocal that much of the responsibility rests with police and the state attorney’s office.