SAN ANTONIO — Precious memories and thousands of dollars reportedly ripped-off from families duped into thinking they booked the perfect venue for their event.

Families accusing Hector Antonio Perez, the former owner of Andreia Hall & Event Center, of theft turned out in court on Tuesday for his hearing. Some teens in attendance wore tiaras for a quinceñera they never experienced, and another woman wore her wedding veil—accessories representing broken promises they say Perez made when he agreed to host their event.

Just minutes after court got underway, more than a dozen people saw the man they say they trusted with thousands of dollars to help create their dream wedding or quinceñera at Andreia Hall.

"When he saw us, he said a word and then he just started laughing, and then he turned around and left," America Martinez said.

The reaction translated as a lack of remorse for families who saw Perez for the first time after months of unanswered calls.

Roberta Zapata said Perez swindled her out of more than $20,000 after booking her wedding and a quinceñera for her daughter.

"There (are) times that I worked 12 to 13 hours a day (to pay for the venue),” Zapata said.

And she’s not alone. KENS 5 investigated more than 30 similar allegations against Perez.

"My daughter-in-law cried all day Saturday," Anita Castillo said. "She was supposed to walk down the aisle."

Castillo said her son’s wedding never happened, and while April Martinez says her daughters quinceñera took place, she adds that it was a disaster.

"My daughter is 15 years old, she had her quince, (but) she only had it for a few hours and then it was shut down," Martinez said, adding they also had to run to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q after they ran out of food.

Perez faces charges for theft up to $150,000. According to the warrant affidavit, he booked events at shut down venues, canceled parties at the last minute and failed to meet contract expectations.

The group accusing Perez of theft was in the courtroom for less than 15 minutes before they were led out for a private talk. Zapata says they were told Perez’s attorney wanted to make a plea deal.

"We want justice, and no amount of money is going to give us justice," Castillo said. "He needs to pay. He needs to be behind bars."

"I don't expect to see a penny out of him, so at this point I just want him to be in jail," Zapata added.

The next court hearing is set for April 22.