HCSO: Woman shoots, kills man who tried to rob her in her driveway

Deputies said the woman shot one of the three men who attempted to rob her at her home in the 15500 block of Fair Elm Court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman shot and killed a man who she said attempted to rob her at her southwest Harris County home early Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting home around 4 a.m. when three men approached her in her driveway and tried to rob her. The woman shot one of the three men. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the other two men left the scene in a white sedan. According to authorities, the woman's boyfriend tried to chase the suspects, but they got away. Anyone with information about the men who got away is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.