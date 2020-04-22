HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting involving a deputy in plain clothes in southwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

This happened sometime around 7 a.m. in the 15100 block of E. Ritter Circle.

Preliminary information from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is that the deputy was approached by a man with a gun. The deputy shot the man, who then ran away a short distance before collapsing and dying from the gunshot wound.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

