HCSO: Man shot, killed during altercation with game room security guard

The guard claims the man approached him and tried to start an argument, according to Harris County deputies.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death after investigators say he had an altercation with a game room security guard Saturday night in northeast Houston.

HCSO said the shooting happend in the shared parking lot of a game room and gas station. Sgt. Jason Brown confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

The security guard claims Martinez approached him in the parking lot and tried to start an altercation. At some point, the man is accused of lifting up his shirt and revealing a pistol tucked in his waistband, threatening the guard.

Investigators said the security guard's claim matches several witness accounts.

HCSO has identifed the deceased man as Ruben Martinez. He died from a single gunshot wound, according the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they don't believe Martinez had any associations with the game room.

Sgt J. Brown gives update on a shooting which occurred in the 700 blk of Normandy Street. HCSO East District pic.twitter.com/8nU8RDEaGG — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2021

Brown said officers have confiscated the security guard's gun. He added that a handgun was found on Martinez.

Deputies are collected statements from the security guard, who Brown said is cooperating with the investigation, and several other witnesses.

"Once we get a complete picture of what went on out here with the security guard statement as well as several other witness statements, we'll make a determination on whether or not any charges are going to be filed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office," Brown said earlier in the investigation.

The investigation findings have been presented to the Harris County DA and have been referred to a grand jury.