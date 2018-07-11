HOUSTON — A Houston father has been charged with murder because, investigators say, he was driving drunk when he crashed, killing his 8-year-old son and critically injuring his 5 year old.

Neither child was wearing a seatbelt, according to HCSO investigators.

Crash investigators say their father ran a red light and slammed into a wrecker, then spun around and crashed into the back of tow truck.

The car was totaled by the crash in the 2400 block of West Mount Houston.

Both boys were still wearing backpacks when first responders found them. They believe the father had just picked them up from school.

"It just boggles my mind how somebody could be so irresponsible, to not only put themselves at risk but the greater public and two children, as well," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Seeing the backpacks still attached to their bodies, coming from school. An entire life before them cut short because of the irresponsible behavior of somebody who is supposed to be caring for them and protecting them. It's just inexcusable."

The father, whose name hasn't been released, was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He's expected to survive.

