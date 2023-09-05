Man in critical condition after shooting involving Buda police officer, Hays County deputies

The incident started as a traffic stop on I-35, near Main Street, in Buda.

BUDA, Texas — A man is in critical condition after an altercation involving a Buda police officer and deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The HCSO and Buda Police Department (BPD) said at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a Buda officer made a traffic stop in the 15000 block of Interstate 35 in Buda. Officials said the suspect got out of his vehicle and reportedly pointed a gun at the officer, who then fired at the suspect.

The officer called for assistance as a foot chase began. "Additional gunfire was exchanged as officers pursued the suspect," according to the HCSO and BPD.

HCSO deputies responded to the scene and assisted Buda police in trying to find the suspect. He was located a short time later and continued to flee from law enforcement, according to the agencies.

HCSO deputies engaged the suspect, at which time they fired their guns at him, according to the sheriff's office and BPD. The suspect was struck multiple times and fell to the ground.

HCSO and BPD said responding officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures on the man and called medics to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the incident, in conjunction with BPD and the HSCO. The HCSO deputies involved in the incident have been "reassigned to administrative leave duties," pending the outcome of the investigation. The Buda police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with BPD policy.

HCSO and BPD said the east access at Main Street and I-35 in Buda, as well as the east side frontage road, remain closed as of 1:44 p.m. Tuesday as investigators continue to process the scene.