Hays County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam

The office said a person is calling people claiming to be sheriff and telling them they owe a fine for missing jury duty.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — If you get a phone call allegedly from the Hays County sheriff, it could be a scam.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has received reports of a phone scam involving a person who identifies themselves as "Sheriff David Johnson with the Hays County Sheriff's Office." The caller tells people that they have an active warrant for missing jury duty and they need to pay a $35 fine.

The HCSO said deputies will never ask you to pay a fine over the phone. The Hays County sheriff's name is also not David Johnson. So, if you receive one of these calls, it is a scam.

When in doubt, you can call the HCSO's non-emergency number at 512-393-7896.