HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County game warden arrested a man and a woman after they were allegedly caught digging in an archaeological Native American burial site on San Marcos River Foundation property.

According to the Hays County Game Wardens (HCGW), the two were found in a hole that was previously dug by trespassers.

The man reportedly admitted to the warden he had a glass Baby Yoda pipe in his pocket and claimed to use it to smoke CBD oils. According to HGCW, the warden found "small, clear and white crystals that looked like crystal meth."

The warden found Native American artifacts hidden in the woman's purse.

The San Marcos Police Department transported the two to the Hays County Jail and, according to the HCGW, the man said he had coronavirus before leaning forward and "aggressively" coughing on the arresting officers.

Both individuals have been charged with criminal trespass and Antiquities Code violations. The man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and harassment of a public servant, according to the HCGW.

