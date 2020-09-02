DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Hays County deputies are looking for two people involved in a shooting and police chase Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a deputy pulled over a 1999 red Toyota passenger car in the 700 block of Old Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs, Texas. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said the car stopped briefly before driving off.

While deputies chased after the car, deputies said that a passenger in the car fired a gun multiple times in the direction of a deputy's patrol car. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Toyota crashed near the intersection of U.S. 281 and U.S. 290 in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said.

One person in the car was taken into custody while two other people in the car were able to run away. The Hays County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the two suspects who got away.

