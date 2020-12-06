Have you seen this truck? CPS Energy bucket truck stolen from Leon Valley gas station

The public is asked to be vigilant and to report any sightings of the truck labeled with truck #1241035 and license plate #1412176.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy and the San Antonio Police Department are asking for the public's help to find this stolen CPS Energy bucket truck.

According to a press release from CPS Energy, the bucket truck was stolen from a gas station on Bandera Road in Leon Valley.

An official with SAPD said that a couple of CPS Energy employees went inside a QT gas station at 6461 Bandera Road and left their truck running. When they returned the truck was gone. The suspect was captured on surveillance.

Leon Valley police later said the suspect were three teenage guys. Since then, they were involved in two hit and runs and aggravated robbery of an individual, police said.

