SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing another man at a McDonald's.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the McDonald's on 1142 Culebra Road.

Police said the victim was leaving the restaurant when he was attacked by the suspect.

The man assaulted the victim, grabbed his belongings and took off, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.