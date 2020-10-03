BUDA, Texas — The Buda Police Department is searching for a man accused of passing a note to a bank teller demanding money and taking off with the cash.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. Monday at the Broadway Bank on FM 1626.

Police said the man ran off after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Buda Police Department at (512) 312-1001.

RELATED: SAPD: Man accused of robbing north-side Circle K

RELATED: Have you seen him? He's accused of robbing a Circle K

RELATED: 'I made global news' | 2 men arrested in rush hour shooting that killed 2 on I-10