SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of aggravated robbery at a northeast-side convenient store.

The incident took place Thursday night, March 19, at the Circle K on 5911 Gibbs Sprawl near Rittiman Road.

The man pointed a gun at the cashier behind the counter, demanding money, police said. The cashier complied and the suspect ran from the store.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

