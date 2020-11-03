SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of robbing and a convenient store.

The incident took place around midnight Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Circle K on 5345 Roosevelt Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said the man and woman walked into the Circle K and tried to steal two cases of beer.

One of the suspects assaulted a female victim in the store by hitting her on the side of the head with one of the beer cases, police said.

The man and woman ran from the store and were never caught.

If you have any information regarding this aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.

RELATED: Recognize him? He's accused of robbing a north-side bank

RELATED: Caught on camera: Suspect uses car to run over man he just robbed

RELATED: Have you seen them? They're accused of robbing an east-side business