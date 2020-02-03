SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing an east-side business.
The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Flying J Travel Center on 1815 North Foster Road.
Police said a man and woman walked up to the cashier, each pulled out a handgun and demanded money.
The cashier briefly struggled with the suspects, but the suspects were able to grab the cash and take off in a black sedan, authorities said.
If you have any information regarding this aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.
A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.
