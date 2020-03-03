SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of aggravated assault.

The incident took place Sunday, Feb. 9, at Moses Roses Hideout Bar on East Houston Street in downtown San Antonio.

Police said the man and woman were involved in a "physical altercation" with another person at the bar.

During the altercation, the woman pulled out a box cutter and cut the victim before leaving the bar, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.