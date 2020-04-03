SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of aggravated robbery at a Circle K.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Circle K on 1802 South General McMullen Drive on the city's west side.

Police said the man attempted to walk out of the store without paying for an 18-pack of beer.

The store clerk confronted the man and that's when the man threatened the clerk with a weapon, police said.

The clerk stepped back and the suspect left the store.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number and Web Tips to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.

RELATED: Have you seen them? They're accused of aggravated assault at a downtown bar

RELATED: Have you seen him? Houston man accused of performing sexual act with a child

RELATED: Police seek suspects in 7-Eleven robbery