SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of aggravated robbery at a Circle K.
The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Circle K on 1802 South General McMullen Drive on the city's west side.
Police said the man attempted to walk out of the store without paying for an 18-pack of beer.
The store clerk confronted the man and that's when the man threatened the clerk with a weapon, police said.
The clerk stepped back and the suspect left the store.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.
A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.
