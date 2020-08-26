HCSO: 39-year-old man wanted after he shot, killed his wife overnight; child unharmed

Ralph Cooper is believed to be driving a black Cadillac CTS with black rims. The license plate is MXD3808, according to deputies.

SPRING, Texas — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting his wife multiple times, killing her outside a home overnight.

The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Forest Hurst, in the Spring area, after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. D Wolfford said Precinct 4 deputy constables were first ones on the scene, responding to a reported disturbance. Neighbors in the area said they heard the gunfire and called 911.

HCSO deputies arrived to find the 49-year-old victim dead outside a home.

Investigators determined the shooter was the woman’s 39-year-old husband, who Wolfford identified as Ralph Lee Roy Cooper.

The husband is believed to be armed and dangerous and remains on the run at this time. He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac CTS with black rims. The license plate is MXD3808, according to HCSO.

Deputies said the woman did not live at the home where she was shot and that she was visiting the home. Her name has not been released.

HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 5000 block of Forest Hurst Dr. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting.



Please avoid the area.



Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/4uZuROTXX3 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 26, 2020

The couple’s child was home at the time and not physically hurt.