Harris County Sheriff's Office investigating attack on corrections officer at county jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Jail corrections officer is recovering after an inmate with a long list of serious charges allegedly attacked him.

His family told us he was beaten multiple times and left with a swollen face, fractured nose, cuts and bruises. They said he's back home now and the swelling is slowly going down.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his medical bills and expenses.

According to court records, inmate Christian Dillard is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. This is the fourth time he's assaulted an officer since 2021, records show.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KHOU 11 that the assault is under investigation. They did not comment on the conditions of the jail or whether they played a factor in the attack.

This isn't the first time KHOU 11 has reported on issues at the Harris County Jail. Back in February, it was found to be in noncompliance with statewide safety requirements by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The jail blamed staffing issues in part for that.

That same month, the FBI launched an investigation into inmate deaths at the jail. At least 10 people have died in custody this year and at least 27 died last year - the highest number in nearly two decades, according to county records from the Texas Justice Initiative.

For more than a year now, the jail's daily population has fluctuated close to the facility's maximum capacity.